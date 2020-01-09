MORRISDALE — Proposed use of use of all-terrain vehicles on public roads has been a common discussion in local municipalities. The same subject was brought forth to Morris Township Supervisors recently.
Resident Vic Couturiuax asked, since the board now consists of Chairman James Williams, Vice Chairman Josiah Jones and Supervisor John Saggese, what their thoughts were on opening up township roads for ATV use. Previously the board — with Williams, Saggese and former Supervisor Richard “Tony” O’Dell — had voted down allowing it, with Williams being the lone supervisor in favor.
Williams said it’s something he feels should be done and would have no problem bringing it up at February’s meeting as he would like to see them “move forward on adopting an ordinance adopting ATVs on township roads.”
Resident Chris Williams said in her years of dealing with the township crime watch, people routinely voiced concerns about ATVs on the roads.
“That was the biggest complaint that we had every month was ATVs,” Chris Williams said. “I’m not against them — I own one myself. But you’re going to be fighting a battle.”
Jones said he thinks they are looking at the matter a bit too soon.
“I think there’s some things we’ve got to get in place (before they could even approve it),” Jones said. “My thought is we’ve got some research to do. We can’t just throw something out there.”
Jones said the biggest issue with ATVs on township roads is regardless if it’s legal or illegal, it’s going to happen.
“You’re not going to stop it anyways,” Jones said. “Second, there’s got to be a bunch of rules in place with the ordinance (if approved). But there’s some other things and avenues that we need to look into.”
Jones said he originally did not think about the township roads themselves but was hopeful that railroad beds would be opened up similar to what the nearby Snow Shoe Rails to Trails Association does.
“I’d rather keep them off the roads myself,” Jones said. “And if they can get access to something like (railroad tracks) where it does give them access to certain businesses like what Snow Shoe Rails to Trails does, that would be good. So there’s some things that we’ve still got to look into. It’s something I started looking into months ago, but I’ve got to get back into it.”
Couturiaux said he feels the township might as well “get something out of” ATV riders on roads and make it legal so they could potentially collect fees for it.
“What I’m trying to say is we’re trying to get everything in place so that we can do it effectively, efficiently and in the right way,” Jones said.