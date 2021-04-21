PHILIPSBURG — A small artisan business in Philipsburg is applying the principles of Earth Day — which is April 22 — to their daily routine, shooting for a sustainable future.
Peaceful Kingdom Farm has been operating for about six years in Philipsburg, according to co-owner Seamus Perritt-Reish. The farm makes candles, soap and other artisan products. The business aims to be as sustainable as possible.
The candles are poured into glass canning jars to encourage buyers to recycle and reuse, according to Perritt-Reish. Some people have used the containers for sensory jars, helping kids with learning challenges, co-owner Michael Perritt-Reish stated.
The pandemic has impacted their desire to minimize waste, limiting access to and increasing the price of the reusable jars.
“Last year, we had a dog of a time finding them,” Seamus Perritt-Reish said. “Because of COVID, everybody was learning how to can for the first time.”
Homemade candles go into the jars. A cottonseed and soy oil blend forms the basis of their candles. It can be reused to refinish wood and to rub on cuticles. Perritt-Reish has used the same oil to make beignets, which are a tasty treat popular in New Orleans. The oil is vegan, kosher and FDA approved, Perritt-Reish noted.
Soap boxes are also made from recycled materials and are compostable.
“Everything that we do comes from renewable and sustainable ingredients,” Perritt-Reish said. “We took about a year and a half to find the right vendor.”
The research paid off, according to Perritt-Reish. The business is now international, shipping to Scotland and Canada.
The business is starting to have a drawing for a ZeroWater container, which reduces the use of bottled water, said Perritt-Reish. They hope to eventually have a sustainable workshop and educate the public on incorporating natural elements into their work.
“If everybody just does a little part,” Perritt-Reish, “all those little parts add up to a lot.”