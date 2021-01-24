FLINTON — State Sen. Wayne Langerholc, Jr., R-Clearfield/Cambria and state Rep. Tommy Sankey R-Clearfield/Cambria recently announced that Comcast has completed the extension of its high-speed broadband network in portions of southern Clearfield County and northern Cambria County months ahead of schedule, providing better broadband access to thousands of residents in their districts.
As a result of Comcast’s investment, Langerholc said 3,900 residential customers now have access to all Xfinity services, including residential gigabit broadband service, and businesses will receive the full suite of Comcast Business products and services, including Ethernet network speeds up to 100 Gigabits-per-second.
The new and improved broadband is now available to the boroughs of Coalport, Glen Hope and Irvona and the township of Beccaria in Clearfield County, and the townships of Chest, White, Dean, Clearfield and Reade in Cambria County.
“I would like to thank Comcast for making this important investment in our area and bringing the project in ahead of schedule,” said Langerholc. “I’m grateful Comcast has taken positive steps to assist the residents of these areas particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, when access to high-speed broadband is crucial to so many people, including students, fire and EMS personnel, small businesses and health care professionals.”
“One thing the COVID-19 pandemic has made painfully obvious is the need to create pathways that connect unserved and underserved areas of our Commonwealth with vital services they need in their everyday lives,” Sankey said. “This decision by Comcast is not about enabling these portions of Cambria and Clearfield counties to download movies. It is about providing a bridge to educational materials for their children, access to emergency service providers in time of need and connections to growth opportunities that to this point did not exist inside our present communications infrastructure.”
“We are pleased to complete this important project well ahead of schedule and have had overwhelmingly positive response to the expansion of our broadband footprint in these areas of Clearfield and Cambria counties,” said Toni Murphy, Senior Vice President of Comcast’s Keystone Region.
Comcast is the first provider to deliver Wi-Fi speeds faster than 1 Gig across all of its Northeast Division markets, according to Comcast Spokesman Robert Grove.
“This is also now available to customers in Cambria and Clearfield counties that have our services through the network expansion that is the subject of today’s release by the elected officials,” Grove said on Friday.
The ability to deliver 1.2 Gbps is using Comcast’s existing network architecture and the connections that are already in most customers’ homes – it does not require significant upgrades to the network or new wiring inside or outside the home. These faster speeds are made possible by the Xfinity xFi Advanced Gateway, which is one of the first devices provided by a U.S. Internet Service Provider to offer next-generation Wi-Fi 6 technology.
“We are constantly innovating to ensure that we are providing our customers with the best internet experience, powered by award-winning technologies, new products and solutions,” Grove said in a statement.