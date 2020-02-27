Area schools were asked whether their school absences are higher during the current school year than prior years. They were also asked if additional precautions are being taken during flu season to prevent the spread of the illness.
Clearfield Area
School District
Clearfield Area schools Superintendent Terry Struble said, “The district has not experienced anything unusual from prior school years. Some days are better than others, but as whole student attendance has been running consistent with the past. In fact our junior/senior high school attendance year-to-date, at the start of February, was the highest percentage we have had in seven years, while our elementary school was running on average with the past seven years.
“If we do have a grade level, or a specific classroom that seems to have a higher rate of illness, our cleaning staff will take extra steps in those areas, but as a whole we have not had anything unusual this winter.”
Curwensville Area School DistrictSuperintendent Ron Matchock reported, “The district’s nurse is reporting having seen very little influenza type A cases this year and certainly no more flu cases than any other year. Attendance rates for February 2019 are almost exactly the same as our attendance rates for February 2020.” Matchock said when the district is aware of instances of illness, its custodial crew is made aware so that it can perform additional disinfecting of desks, computer keyboards and anywhere where germs could be spread.
Harmony Area School District
Principal Doug Martz said “What the district has noticed is a somewhat significant escalation in flu-like symptoms that started in early February. Up to that point, the school year seemed to be moving along in what might seem like a typical pattern. Both adults and students seem to have been hit pretty hard during the month of February. It is certainly our highest month of flu-like symptoms this year. Our stance on the flu-season is to be proactive, so before things start to hit, our custodians are already investing additional time in wipe-downs, lysol spray, and general disinfection of surface areas; all an effort to show preventative maintenance. As students start to exit with illness, the district’s administrators tend to have more conversations with the custodians and even classroom teachers about having students wash hands more often during the school day and even wipe desks off with cleaning wipes between classes.”
Moshannon Valley School DistrictDistrict Superintendent Dr. John Zesiger said “The district has seen a busy cold and flu season but I am not sure that it is any busier than the previous few years. The elementary school tends to have more students affected than the secondary level each year.
“With regard to what precautions and regular routines take place. Last year, the district added two part-time custodial staff members whose only function is to clean classrooms at each building. That has allowed us to be more vigilant in keeping instructional spaces clean and disinfected. Our daily processes include cleaning with disinfectant cleaners, and more rigorous cleaning over weekend, holiday, and extended breaks making sure to concentrate on areas that have higher use including counters, desks, doors, furniture and all restroom areas. We also utilize a hydrostatic handheld sprayer on all surfaces, walls, and restrooms. The electrostatic sprayer assists with disinfecting large areas and getting into hard to reach areas. At the secondary level, moving to our one-one Chromebook program has fewer students using common computers and devices which has helped.”
West Branch Area School DistrictSuperintendent Michelle Dutrow reported “We have seen a number of influenza cases the past few weeks as it seems to be hitting later this school year. We are not seeing larger than normal numbers of cases though. It’s a pretty typical pattern for us at West Branch.”
Glendale School District Superintendent Edward DiSabato and Philipsburg-Osceola Area School District Superintendent Dr. Gregg Paladina did not respond by press time.