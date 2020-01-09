Area schools have announced the following lunch menus for the week of Jan. 13
Clearfield Area
School DistrictAvailable at both schools each day are assorted fresh veggies, assorted fresh and canned fruit, and milk.
Elementary school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are ham and cheese or turkey and cheese sandwiches, yogurt basket, peanut butter and jelly bundle, chicken and chef salad, and pizza.
MONDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, potato smiles.
TUESDAY – Wonderbites, buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas.
WEDNESDAY – Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY – Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, hobo beans.
FRIDAY – Cheesy breadsticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
High school menu:
Alternate choices available most days are deli sandwiches or wraps, pizza, peanut butter and jelly bundle, yogurt basket, chicken and chef salad, flatbreads, burgers, chicken sandwiches, and side salads.
MONDAY – Chicken club sandwich, potato smiles.
TUESDAY – Wonderbites, buttered noodles with roll, sweet peas.
WEDNESDAY – Grilled chicken salad, garlic knot.
THURSDAY – Italian wedgie with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
FRIDAY – Cheesy breadsticks with dippin’ sauce, green beans.
Clearfield Alliance
Christian SchoolMenu is subject to change based on availability. Fruit choices may include apple, applesauce, banana, orange, strawberry/peach cup, or grapes. One percent low-fat white and chocolate milk available daily.
MONDAY – Meatball sandwich, baked beans, carrots.
TUESDAY – Chicken strip salad, dinner rolls, baby cut carrots, pears.
WEDNESDAY – Poppy seed chicken, dinner roll, broccoli, corn, peaches.
THURSDAY – Fish sticks, dinner roll, broccoli, corn, mixed fruit.
FRIDAY – Cheese pizza, baby cut carrots, green beans, pineapple.
Curwensville Area
School DistrictElementary school menu:
Yogurt, pizza and peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are available as an alternate meal choice daily. Milk and fruit are available each day as part of the lunch.
MONDAY – Chicken patty sandwich, corn, peaches.
TUESDAY – Beef and mac, side salad or green beans, fresh fruit variety.
WEDNESDAY – Chicken tenders, baked beans.
THURSDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, goldfish crackers, applesauce cups.
FRIDAY – Stuffed shells, fresh carrots, pears.
High school menu:
Salad bar with bread, nachos with taco meat or cheese, peanut butter and jelly or marshmallow or yogurt with graham crackers are available as alternate meal choices. Choices of fresh and canned fruit, vegetables and milk are available each day.
MONDAY – Chicken patty sandwich or bacon cheeseburger, California blend veggies.
TUESDAY – Corn dog nuggets or chicken bacon ranch pizza, green beans, warm cinnamon apples.
WEDNESDAY – BBQ rib sandwich or turkey ham cheese sub, carrots, pears.
THURSDAY – Mozzarella filled sticks or taco wrap, corn, strawberries.
FRIDAY – Hamburger or corn dog nuggets, baked beans, peaches. Choir – BBQ chix and baked potato.
Glendale School DistrictAlternate menu choices available each day. Milk is served with all meals.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, McCain crispy shoestring fries, tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY –Italian dunkers with meat sauce, garden salad, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY – Sloppy Joe on a hamburger bun, McCain crispy tater tots, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Cheese or pepperoni pizza, cheesy broccoli, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, crispy oven baked fries, baked beans tropical pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY – Italian dunkers, garden salad, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Ham and cheese on a pretzel bun, steamed broccoli, juicy sliced peaches.
THURSDAY – Sloppy Joe on a hamburger bun, McCain crispy tater tots, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese sandwich, tomato soup, cheesy broccoli, citrusy Mandarin oranges.
Harmony Area
School DistrictSalad bar, yogurt or peanut butter and jelly sandwich with cheese stick available daily as an alternative entree. All meals include milk. Menu subject to change due to availability.
MONDAY –Ham and cheese on a pretzel or plain roll, tater tots, pineapple tidbits.
TUESDAY – Cook’s choice!
WEDNESDAY – Steak and cheese hoagie, onion rings or fries, cucumber slices, applesauce.
THURSDAY – “KFC” bowl – popcorn chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, gravy, cheese, dinner roll, orange.
FRIDAY – Act 80 day.
Moshannon Valley
School DistrictThis week’s alternate – Ham and cheese munchable.
Elementary:
MONDAY – Turkey sub, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – Juicy cheeseburger on a bun, baked beans, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Pulled pork BBQ on bun, steamed carrot coins, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Chicken and gravy over mashed potatoes, dinner rolls, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, baked beans, applesauce.
Junior-Senior High school:
MONDAY – Gold kist crispy chicken nuggets with fresh sliced bread, steamed carrot coins, citrusy mandarin oranges.
TUESDAY – French toast sticks with sausage patty, parsley potatoes, diced pears.
WEDNESDAY – Chili cheese bowl with rice and fresh bread, steamed mixed vegetables, tropical pineapple tidbits.
THURSDAY – Breaded pork patty, creamy mashed potatoes with gravy, dinner rolls, juicy sliced peaches.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, steamed mixed vegetables, applesauce.
Philipsburg-Osceola Area
School DistrictChoice of fruit and choice of milk available each day.
Elementary:
This week’s alternate – Nachos and cheese craveable.
MONDAY – Chicken tenders with noodles, seasoned noodles, tasty green beans.
TUESDAY – Chicken patty on a bun, french fries, baked beans.
WEDNESDAY – Texas toasted cheese sandwich, romaine salad, tomato soup.
THURSDAY – French toast sticks with sausage patties, hash brown potato, baby carrots.
FRIDAY – Cheesy Max sticks with marinara sauce, tortilla chips, red pepper strips, broccoli salad.
Middle and high school:
MONDAY – Corn dog tortilla chips or chicken fajita on a soft tortilla, crinkle fries, celery sticks with ranch.
TUESDAY – Cowboy burger (onion ring, cheese, BBQ) on a bun or nacho grande tortilla chips, baked beans, seasoned rice.
WEDNESDAY – Spaghetti and meat sauce, garlic bread, steamed broccoli, Italian salad.
THURSDAY – French toast sticks with sausage patties or BBQ ham on a bun, hash brown, baby carrots.
FRIDAY – BBQ ribbey on a bun or Philly cheese steak on a roll, peppers and onions, oven fries.
West Branch Area
School DistrictAlternate meal choices are available each day. Milk is available with each meal.
Elementary school:
Weekly option – Chicken corn dog.
MONDAY – Pasta with meat sauce, steamed broccoli, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Cheeseburger, crispy seasoned potato wedges, baked beans, diced peaches.
WEDNESDAY – Cheesy pepperoni panini, seasoned green beans, assorted juice.
THURSDAY – Frito Lay walking taco with beef and cheese, golden corn, citrusy mandarin oranges.
FRIDAY – Grilled cheese, tomato soup, carrot coins, tropical pineapple tidbits.
Middle/High school:
MONDAY – Bite sized popcorn chicken with fresh sliced bread, McCain crispy tater tots, diced pears.
TUESDAY – Pulled pork BBQ sandwich, baked beans, coleslaw, tropical pineapple tidbits.
WEDNESDAY – Beef and cheese soft taco or chicken taco, golden corn, citrusy madarin oranges.
THURSDAY – Cheese lasagna roll-ups, steamed green beans, applesauce.
FRIDAY – Freshly baked Italian dunkers, romaine side salad, juicy sliced peaches.