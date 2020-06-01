Clearfield County Area Agency on Agency Inc. is in the process of developing its four-year plan. This plan is a living document that helps guide the direction of our agency in how services are offered to people 60 years and older — including dependent adults, grandparents raising grandchildren, and caregivers.
In developing the plan, CCAAA follows the recommendations and focus areas from ACL/Older Americans Act and the PA Department of Aging.
Focus areas include the following:
- Advocate for the rights of older adults and ensure their safety and dignity by raising awareness of responding effectively to incidences of abuse, injury, exploitation, violence and neglect;
- Strengthen CCAAA’s capacity to promote innovation and best practices in building efficiencies that respond to a growing and diversifying aging population;
- Emphasize a “citizen-first” culture that provides outreach, embraces diversity and honors individual choice;
- Establish and enhance efforts to support healthy living, active engagement and a sense of community for older adults; and,
- Improve services for older adults and the ability to advocate for them by using informed planning, committing to data integrity and being accountable for results.
CCAAA will be holding a virtual public hearing to review the plan on June 16 at 2 p.m. in conjunction with the advisory council meeting. Prior to the meeting, anyone with recommendations regarding our services or who has identified gaps in services is asked to please contact Julie Fenton at 765-2696 or email to mail@ccaaa.net.