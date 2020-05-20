Clearfield County Area Agency on Aging has partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Aging and SAGE in order to solidify the agency’s commitment to creating a Commonwealth and County that is friendly to LGBTQ older adults.
This effort is a direct result of the 2018 LGBTQ Aging Summit and is in line with the PA Department of Aging’s effort to become the first SAGECare certified Department of Aging in the United States.
SAGECare is a division of SAGE the country’s oldest and largest non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of LGBT older adults. SAGECare provides LGBT competency training and consulting on LGBT aging issues to service providers.
CCAAA staff was challenged to complete online training hours, and as a result was awarded the Bronze SAGECare Credential. It demonstrates to LGBT older adults that AAA staff are knowledgeable of issues facing their community, compassionate in responding to those issues, and trusted as an LGBT ally.