April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, an effort to raise public awareness of child abuse and neglect, recommit efforts and resources aimed at protecting children and strengthening families, and promote community involvement through activities that support the cause.
This month and throughout the year, the Child Advocacy Center of Clearfield County encourages all individuals and organizations to play a role in making Clearfield County a better place for children and families. The CAC-CC and other local service providers ensure that parents have the knowledge, skills, and resources they need to care for and protect their children.
These organizations can help promote children’s social and emotional well-being and prevent child maltreatment within families and communities.
“‘It takes a community to raise a child’ is an old proverb that still rings true today,” Sayers said. “We live in a time where members of a community need to closely watch for signs of abuse and grooming, especially due to technology. The CAC and DA’s Office are seeing too many cases of child abuse that could be prevented if an adult would intervene. For the sake of our children and the next generation, please be vigilant and act responsibly when you suspect, notice, or hear of child abuse.”
Additionally, the CAC-CC would not be possible without the collaboration of the Multi-Disciplinary Investigative Team of Clearfield County and the generosity of our communities and organizations. The MDIT consists of representatives from the District Attorney’s office, Children Youth, and Family Services, Law Enforcement Jurisdictions through Clearfield County, Medical Representation, CenClear, Victim Witness, The Crossroads Project, and PASSAGES, Inc.
“The community involvement surrounding the program only makes the CAC-CC better. Throughout the year we receive donations that help offset the cost of operating the program,” Tatum said. “The sign at our new building is a perfect example of how the community has rallied around the CAC-CC.”
Joe Bacher, a Senior at Moshannon Valley school and an Eagle Scout with Troop 57, selected the CAC-CC as the beneficiary of his Eagle Scout Project. Joe raised the money for the sign through a car wash and bake sale. He worked with Full Throttle Signs and Clearfield Borough to have the sign designed, purchased, and installed.
“I was excited when he told me he picked the CAC-CC for his project because we would not have had a new sign made for the building any time soon,” Tatum said.
For information about the CAC of Clearfield County or how you can help, please visit their website at www.cenclear.org/domain/94 or email them at cac@cenclear.org. Report suspected child abuse by calling 1-800-932-0313 or contacting any local police department.