Tuesday’s National Night Out celebration in Clearfield was a big success, reported Chief Vincent McGinnis of the Clearfield Borough Police Department.
“We had a really good turnout,” McGinnis said.
National Night Out is a nationwide campaign to promote the police community partnerships.
In Clearfield, local fire departments and community organizations joined in the effort. The event is held at the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department’s fire station on Cherry Street and the fire company also held a chicken barbecue to support the police department — it sold all 400 dinners it made. The fire department is then donating proceeds of the sale to help pay for new Tasers for the police department.
The fire department also delivered chicken dinners to senior housing centers in Clearfield, such as Graystone, the Highrise and The Dimeling, according to President Debbie Gray of the Clearfield Volunteer Fire Department.
Fun activities that residents took part in Tuesday included a dunk tank and a striker game, the latter of which participants strike the lever with a hammer and try to ring the bell.
When the rain started during the band Heavenbound’s performance, they moved the stage inside the fire station garage so the band could continue.
This year’s festival included a bike rodeo sponsored by the state Department of Transportation, where kids could get their bikes checked for safety by police officers and then rode the bikes through an obstacle course.
Walmart also donated six kids bicycles and several helmets that were given away to children, according to borough operations manager Leslie Stott.
“They were really nice bikes too,” Clearfield Borough Mayor Jim Schell said.
McGinnis said Clearfield County Sheriff Mike Churner brought his little remote control sheriff’s car, that was a big hit with the children.
The police department has held National Night Out celebrations for years, but it was previously very small. Last year, McGinnis said Loretta Wagner of the Clearfield Revitalization Corporation took the lead in organizing the event and it just took off — expanding in size and popularity.
This year a number of organizations were present to provide information to the public, such the National Guard (which brought a vehicle and set up a tent), Clearfield EMS, Lawrence Township No. 1 (Station 5) had equipment on display, Clearfield Borough had its new police car on display and there was a drunk driving simulator.
Cen-Clear Child Care Services and the Child Advocacy Center both had booths, police officers conducted child safety seat checks, Smokey Bear and McGruff the Crime Dog were present, as well as the Red Cross, Salvation Army, the Phone Guys (with surveillance video cameras on display) and Serene Bean with a coffee kiosk.
“I just want to thank everyone for coming out and supporting us,” McGinnis said.
“I am always so touched by the support we get from the community,” Gray said. “If the fire department asks for anything, the community comes forward. It just touches your heart.”
They are planning to have the event again next year but Stott said the date and the location are yet to be determined. National Night Out 2020 falls during fair week and PennDOT is planning a major construction project on Front Street next year, so Stott said depending on the construction schedule the event might have to be moved to a different location as well.