The Clearfield St. Francis Chapter of The World Apostolate of Fatima has announed that the annual Rosary March typically held the first Sunday of May will be rescheduled in the Fall of 2020 due to the coronavirus-related closures.
The Bishop Lawrence Persico of the Diocese of Erie, which includes Clearfield St. Francis, has made this request due to the need for continued social distancing at this time. The rescheduled date has yet to be confirmed but will be announced to the public via church bulletins and local advertisements.
For information about the annual Rosary March, contact 765-0171.