PUNXSUTAWNEY — Join us on Saturday, Aug. 15 for the 8th Annual Brandon Denochick Memorial Race, a go-kart event benefiting Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia.
The race will take place at 3 p.m. at Flat Run Speedway located in Morrisdale, Pa. Doors open at 1 p.m. and tickets will be sold at the gate. Ticket prices range from $5 – $10.
Before he passed away in July 2012, Brandon was granted his most heartfelt wish to go on a shopping spree. Brandon’s parents started this event in memory of their son with the goal to raise funds and help grant the wishes of other children diagnosed with critical illnesses.
Last year, the event raised $38,750, bringing in a total of more than $181,850 in donations over the past seven years.
For more information, contact Regional Manager Lacy Bair at 938-8888, lbair@greaterpawv.wish.org or event organizer Shelly Denochick at 553-1689.
Make-A-Wish Greater Pennsylvania and West Virginia is a nonprofit organization that creates life-changing wishes for children, aged 2 ½ to 18, with critical illnesses. Currently, the local chapter is one of the most active in the country, having fulfilled more than 19,500 wishes. For more information, please call Make-A-Wish at 800-676-9474 or visit greaterpawv.wish.org.