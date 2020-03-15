CURWENSVILLE — Anderson Creek Sportsmen’s Club held its monthly winter benchrest match Saturday, March 14.
The winners are, Unlimited Class, 1st – Matt Basalla of Kylertown, Jeff Raybuck of Sligo; 2nd – Jeff Gates of Altoona, Steve Brennen of Ridgway; Factory Varmint Class, 1st – Tom Hamilton of Curwensville; 2nd – Ken Kephart of Altoona; 3rd – Ron Bailey Sr, of Marsteller, Ken Thomas of Hollidaysburg.
The side group mat was won by Greg Shaw of Duncanville, with a five shot group at 100 yards that measured 0.191”.