My mother asked me several weeks before the holidays what I wanted for Christmas.
“What would you like to have that you haven’t bought for yourself?” she prodded.
I told her I had to think about it, and then she gave me a deadline — she had heavy-duty shopping to do when my dad went away to hunting camp for rifle deer season. He says he is going for a few days, and my mother packs him enough to last him a week. More shopping time, you see.
This deadline was given to me at Thanksgiving Dinner, so I knew there was not much time. And in the meantime, my sister-in-law was telling the other females in the family how she deals with feeding her two teenage sons who were driving her and my brother into the poorhouse.
She uses her air fryer. Quicker, healthier meals and less draining on the electric bill, she said.
This was something I did not have! “Mom! If you really want to get me something for Christmas, I do not have an air fryer.”
And like magic, it appeared on Christmas Eve when we all gathered at my parents’ house for the holiday.
I brought it home and after two weeks, I unpacked it. It was bigger than I had anticipated. And it was kind of scary. My husband just shook his head . . . one more thing for me to wedge into the kitchen, somewhere between my giant Kitchen Aid mixer and the microwave and the toaster.
I put french fries in it for my husband, looking for the place to put the oil. After reading the instructions, I realized that no oil was needed. I thought this was an air FRYER?
“It’s really just a glorified toaster oven,” my husband observed. But he was impressed — crispy french fries in about 10 minutes.
So I graduated to chicken tenders. And then I used it to make burgers. Amazing! Easy to clean, another plus. And a time saver. Sometimes I don’t get home from work until 6 p.m. or later, so this was another welcome feature.
I saw my Facebook friends using their air fryer for major dishes other than just fries and chicken nuggets. And then I asked Progress Food Page columnist Dianne Byers about hers — and of course, she gave glowing comments and told me how much she used hers.
Since then, I have perused the Internet and have founds hundreds if not thousands of recipes for use in an air fryer. So I gave it a whirl.
I have used my air fryer almost every day, and sometimes two or three times a day when I am off.
My husband is a pork lover, specifically bacon, and his mantra is always, “Everything is better with bacon.” He likes bacon on his burgers, crumbled on his salad and on his chicken breast sandwiches. One time I was making bacon outside on the grill when we were camping while he was still asleep.
He called to me from the open window. “Are you trying to lure me out of the camper with bacon?” It was 10 a.m. Absolutely.
He is also a creature of habit, so when he sees me making new things, he is skeptical.
Yesterday, I got creative with my air fryer while he was working on our living room renovation project. “I smell bacon!” I heard from the living room. What he smelled was “pork on pork.” Bacon-wrapped pork loin with a fantastic honey sriracha glaze cooked in the air fryer. Sweet with a kick! Surprisingly, it got rave reviews.
And while I look for new recipes to use in my air fryer, I will start thinking about getting an Instant Pot, which Dianne also swears by. I just need to find room for it.
Bacon Wrapped Pork Loin with Honey Sriracha Sauce
- 1 boneless pork loin – 2 or 3 pounds at most
- 1/2 pound of bacon, regular or thin sliced
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- 1/4 teaspoon fine sea salt
- 1/4 teaspoon ground pepper
- 1 apple, peeled, cored and quartered
- 1/4 cup raw honey (any honey will do though)
- 1 tablespoon sriracha sauce
Preheat your air fryer to 400 degrees.
Mix the honey and sriracha sauce in a small bowl and set aside.
Lay bacon strips close together on a cutting board. Place the loin in the middle of the bacon strips. (Make sure your loin will fit in your air fryer. Mine was too long so I cut it in half and made two small ones.)
Mix the garlic powder, salt and pepper and sprinkle onto the loin and then rub it in. Starting from one end of the loin, wrap one end of the bacon over the loin and then the other end so that they overlap. Do this from one end to the other.
Turn the loin over so that the seams are at the bottom and place into the air fryer. Set your air fryer for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes, use tongs to turn the loin over to the other side. Cook for another 10 minutes.
After the second round of cooking, place the apples around the pork loin and then brush the honey mixture onto the top of the loin and the apples. Cook for another two minutes. Reserve the extra sauce for the table in case someone wants more.
The loin should be slightly pink the middle. I cooked mine for an extra few minutes because I don’t like mine pink. Slice and serve.
Note: The loin can be made without the sriracha sauce and be just as delicious. Also, the apple is optional.