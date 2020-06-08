The evacuation of downtown Clearfield on Monday morning set off a series of unprecedented events at the Clearfield County Courthouse — which included President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman holding court underneath the rim on a basketball court.
A suspicious box left outside of a law office across the street from the courthouse caused authorities to evacuate a one block area yesterday morning shortly after 7:30 a.m.
But this didn’t stop the wheels of justice from turning.
President Judge Fredric J. Ammerman had Revocation/Contempt of Court hearings scheduled in Courtroom No. 1 at 9 a.m.
Because several defendants had already arrived downtown, Ammerman’s courtroom was moved to the gymnasium of the Clearfield YMCA.
Ammerman did not penalize any of the defendants who did not attend court in the gymnasium.
“Because of what’s going on this morning I’m not going to write any bench warrants for failing to appear,” Ammerman told attorneys in court yesterday
At the gymnasium Ammerman adjudicated several minor contempt of court cases where defendants had failed to pay their fines, costs or restitution.
Once that was completed, Ammerman’s courtroom was moved to the Clearfield County Jail’s hearing room No. 2 for probation/parole revocation hearings for defendants incarcerated at the Clearfield County Jail.
But a few of the hearings at the jail were delayed because attorneys were late getting there because of the barricades in Downtown Clearfield.
Ammerman heard 16 hearings at the jail before adjourning.
After several hours the courthouse and the downtown was reopened, Ammerman was back in Courtroom No. 1 as usual for Special Sentencing and Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition Court yesterday afternoon.