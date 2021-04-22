PHILIPSBURG — A 4-3 vote at a recent Philipsburg Borough meeting that solidified the annual wine walk scheduled for Sept. 10 was called into question recently by Councilwoman Sharon Goss.
Councilwoman Faith Maguire, who is also a member of the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, voted on the motion. According to Goss, this is a conflict of interest. Solicitor Patrick Fanelli stated that the vote still stands.
“How could developing Philipsburg be a conflict of interest?” Maguire asked in an interview.
Usually, Maguire does abstain when voting matters involve the Philipsburg Revitalization Corporation, but at the meeting, Maguire was too focused on setting the date.
“I was just hell bent on getting it done, because (Goss) has already kept it from getting passed the last two months in a row, and there’s absolutely no reason for it,” Maguire said.
Last month, the motion to approve the walk stalled for lack of a second. Other events were approved that night included a 5K race at Cold Stream Dam and the Farmer’s Market.
Councilman Harry Wood in April opposed the motion for wine walk as did Vice President Samuel Womer and Goss. Goss and Wood cited pandemic safety concerns for their opposition.
There would simply be too many people crowding the street, Goss explained. When contacted by The Progress for additional comment, Goss refused.
When asked about precautions for the pandemic, Maguire noted people would be asked to wear a mask. However, it would not be enforced.
The last wine walk sold 1,200 tickets. This year, Maguire anticipates the number to be around 1,000. The event, which is usually in May, was purposely moved to September in hopes of more lenient safety guidelines, Maguire explained.
“It’s our only major revenue for the PRC,” Maguire noted.
The PRC purchased two buildings downtown. They hope to clean them up and establish a community center, according to Maguire. The ultimate goal includes hiring a manager to run the organization.
Two years ago, the PRC was in $2,500 of debt. A few years ago, the wine walk generated about $13,000, which combined with other sources of income, was enough to bring the organization into the black.
The wine walk is scheduled for Sept. 10.