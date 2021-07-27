Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro and Clearfield County District Attorney Ryan Sayers held a press conference yesterday in Clearfield to announce the start of a drug treatment program called the Law Enforcement Treatment Initiative (LETI) program in Clearfield County.
Sayers said the LETI program encourages those suffering from drug addiction to seek treatment and therapy before they end up incarcerated. The program would be coordinated by the Clearfield County Drug and Alcohol Commission, Sayers said.
Sayers said LETI is a law enforcement driven program and there are three ways someone suffering from drug addiction can be placed into the program. The person could go to law enforcement seeking help with their issues, or a law enforcement officer can refer the person on the knowledge that the person is an addict and needs help.
The third and the most likely way one would be put in the program is a referral for low level, non-violent offenders at the magisterial district court level after charges have been filed — but before they have been processed at the Court of Common Pleas, Sayers said.
These offenders have the additional incentive for completing the program because their cases would be put on hold — and if they successfully complete the program, which takes more than a year, the criminal charges would be withdrawn.
“However this is by no means a free pass,” Sayers said.
He said these individuals must want help and they would be closely monitored by the service providers on their progress.
“The end result and goals of this program will hopefully see a reduction in overdoses, a reduction in criminal charges associated with substance abuse, strengthen police and community relationships, increase training related substance abuse and transform these individuals into productive members of society and improve public safety,” Sayser said.
Shapiro thanked Sayers and local law enforcement for their willingness to implement the program. Shapiro said Pennsylvania has made great strides in arresting drug dealers and have successfully filed lawsuits against drug companies. The state has won more than a billion dollars in settlements that will be used for drug treatment programs in the state.
But Shapiro said they can’t arrest their way out of the drug pandemic. He said the LETI program focuses on making drug treatment programs accessible to those who need them because if they don’t, more people will lose their lives.
Shapiro said reducing drug abuse reduces crime in communities because usually where there is drug dealing, there is violence.
Shapiro said his office launched the LETI program in 2018 in Somerset County and Clearfield County is the 12th county to implement it — and there will be more.
“I came here today to thank Clearfield County in joining us in this important effort,” Shapiro said.
Sayers said two years ago he ran for office on the promise of bringing a drug court to Clearfield County. He said he has presented a proposal for a drug court to the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas but it is still awaiting approval.
The Progress asked Sayers if LETI would work in conjunction with the proposed drug court or would it be a replacement. Sayers said the LETI program would work in conjunction with a drug court because LETI is a treatment program for those who are not yet convicted, and the drug court program is a treatment program for those who have already been convicted.
“The drug epidemic is a plague on our county and it is time we consider, implement and embrace alternatives to the current way of thinking in regards to these low level non-violent individuals who are addicted to these substances,” Sayers said. “(The LETI) program is a step in the right direction.”
The Progress asked Shapiro if incarceration rates have declined in the counties that have implemented LETI. Shapiro said LETI has helped dozens of people struggling with addiction in those communities and at a bare minimum, those people are not being incarcerated and they are getting treatment.
“We are not letting anyone use this as a way to avoid responsibly for their conduct if they are not serious about treatment,” Shapiro said.
Sayers agreed. He said Clearfield County would have anywhere between 10 to 20 people in the LETI program at any one time, which means they would not be incarcerated and costing county taxpayers money by having them in jail. In time, the LETI program could potentially save county taxpayers money.
Shapiro said they are still studying the effectiveness of the program but he said, “Generally where you have an organized effort led by a really committed DA, which you clearly have here, the program tends to works really, really well.”
Shapiro added that the LETI program highlights of having a program like a drug court where individuals can essentially be sentenced to treatment, which results in lower rates of incarceration.
“Problem solving courts like drug courts absolutely work and I applaud the DA for wanting to bring one here,” Shapiro said.