HARRISBURG — Auditor General Eugene DePasquale has announced the release of audit reports for volunteer firefighters’ relief associations in Berks, Bucks, Butler, Carbon, Clearfield, Columbia, Lancaster, Lebanon, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northampton, Snyder, Susquehanna, Union, Washington and York counties.
Locally, Karthaus VFRA received no findings.
“My oversight of relief associations helps to make sure volunteer firefighters have the resources they need to protect our citizens and communities,” DePasquale said. “State aid must be used efficiently and effectively to help purchase life-saving equipment, training and insurance for thousands of first-responders.”
State aid for VFRAs comes from a 2 percent tax on fire insurance policies sold in Pennsylvania by out-of-state companies. In 2019, 2,518 municipalities received nearly $60 million for distribution to VFRAs to provide training, purchase equipment and insurance, and pay for death benefits for volunteer firefighters.
The Department of the Auditor General distributes the state aid and audits VFRAs. The full audit reports for VFRAs with findings are available online using the links provided below; others are available online at: www.PaAuditor.gov/audit-reports.