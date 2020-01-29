In addition to the addition of mail-in ballots, Act 77 made several other changes such as eliminating straight party voting shortcut, according to Clearfield County Director of Elections Dawn Graham.
With the elimination of the straight party shortcut option for November General Elections, voters will now have to vote for each candidate individually.
Act 77 also made changes in how petitions are collected. Circulators of petitions no longer have to be residents of the election district where they are circulating petitions. And they now only need to complete a statement for signature pages rather than a notarized affidavit.
Petitioners cannot use the old petitions because they are no longer valid. Petitioners should always get their petition packets from the local county election office.
The deadline for voter registration is now 15 days prior to Election Day as opposed to the previous 30 days. Applications mist be in the county election office by the close of the business day on the day of the deadline. Postmarks are no longer considered timely, Graham said.