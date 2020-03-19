Logan Mactavish, 37, of Clearfield, who is accused of dealing methamphetamine and retail theft, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, on March 5, at 12:05 p.m. officer Nicholas Kovalick of the Lawrence Township Police Department was dispatched to the Tractor Supply store for a reported retail theft.
Store employees said the suspect left in a pickup truck and was traveling towards the Rural King.
Police located the suspect parked in front of Rural King. In the front passenger seat was Jessica Catalano. When asked who she was with, she said Mactavish and he had just entered the Rural King.
Two other township police officers, Chief Douglas Clark and Devin Gill, arrived on scene and went into Rural King to find Mactavish while Kovalick stayed with Catalano. He discovered Catalano had a domestic relations warrant and she was arrested.
Clark and Gill exited the store with Mactavish and two knives that Mactavish had on him.
Police found several items that matched the description of items stolen from Tractor Supply inside Mactavish’s vehicle — including several knives and a BB gun pistol.
Police also found a box containing syringes, 50 small baggies, a digital scale, and two containers holding suspected methamphetamine. The suspected drugs were packaged and sent to the state police Erie Regional Crime Lab for testing.
Mactavish was represented by Steven Johnston of the public defender’s office; the commonwealth was represented by District Attorney Ryan Sayers.
Mactavish remains incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail in lieu of $25,000 monetary bail.