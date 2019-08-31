Accused methamphetamine dealer Gene Williams Robbins, 39, of Clearfield, waived his right to a preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Michael Morris Wednesday at Centralized Court held at the Clearfield County Jail.
According to the affidavit of probable cause, Robbins sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant on four different occasions.
On Feb. 1, he sold 0.21 grams of methamphetamine to the CI for $50. On Feb. 9, he sold a CI 0.23 grams of methamphetamine for $50.
On Feb. 23, he sold 3.5 grams of methamphetamine to a CI for $375 and on March 9, he sold 3.48 grams of methamphetamine for $400.
All four buys occurred in Boggs Township, Clearfield County.
Robbins is charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, which are ungraded felonies; four counts of criminal use of a communication facility, which are felonies of the third degree; four counts of possession of a controlled substance, and four counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, which are ungraded misdemeanors.
Robbins is incarcerated in the Clearfield County Jail on $50,000 monetary bail.
He was represented by Paul Charles Colavecchi of Clearfield.