Because of a recently discovered accounting error, Clearfield County will likely have a $400,000 surplus in its 2020 budget.
Clearfield County Commissioners presented its preliminary 2020 budget at its meeting yesterday and if everything goes as expected, Commissioner John Sobel said the county would finish the year with a surplus.
“If revenues and expenses stay as predicted, on paper, Clearfield County’s budget at the end of 2020 will be in the black to the tune of about $400,000,” Sobel said.
This is a change from last year when commissioners raised real estate taxes, cut positions and dipped into its reserves to balance the budget.
Sobel said when they first started working on the budget this year, they again were ending up in the red — until an accounting error was discovered by the county’s outside accounting consultant, Edward Zack of Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting Solutions Inc. of Harrisburg, who was hired this year to assist the county in completing this year’s budget.
According to Sobel, in the General Fund portion of the Children, Youth and Family Services budget, there was a line item in the 2018 and 2019 budgets for $450,000 to pay for outside placement of juveniles. Zack discovered that this line item didn’t have any money withdrawn from it. He also discovered that this cost was being covered in a different line item, causing the county to double budget for the same cost.
This discovery resulted in a positive accounting for the county of almost $900,000, Sobel said.
Sobel said they haven’t looked back further than the 2018 budget to see if the same accounting error occurred in previous budgets.
Sobel said they did a lot of things with the budget, but credited Zack’s discovery as being the primary driver as to why the tentative budget has a surplus.
But Sobel cautioned that with a budget of roughly $21.5 million, $400,000 is roughly two percent of the budget and things can happen through the course of the year that can consume that surplus.
“We’re cautiously optimistic, but we want to be realistic,” Sobel said.
For example, Sobel said the roof on the courthouse annex is nearing the end of its life expectancy and could end up needing to be repaired next year.
“And we all know how expensive roof repairs can be,” Sobel said.
According to a previous article in The Progress, Sobel said the county hired Susquehanna Accounting & Consulting Solutions Inc. because county Controller Tom Adamson refused to have his office assist the county in preparing the budget, which had been the practice for more than 20 years.
The general fund budget calls for $21,434,335 in spending and revenues and keeps taxes at 25 mills. This means a resident with a home worth $100,000 would pay $625 in real estate taxes.
The 2020 budget also includes the Liquid Fuels budget $309,000, Hazardous Materials $70,000, 911 Fund$1,827,807, Hotel Tax $545,600, Records Improvement $24,000, Community Development Block Grant $1,810,444, Domestic Relations $1,590,537, Children, Youth and Family Services $9,196,440 for a total budget of $36,808,163 for expenses and revenues.
The final budget will be voted on by the commissioners at a special meeting on Dec. 17 at 10 a.m.