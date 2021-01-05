HARRISBURG — Clearfield County added 75 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths on Tuesday, according the state Department of Health.
Elk County reported 42 cases and one death, while Jefferson County reported 22 cases and one death.
Cambria County reported 79 new cases and three deaths, Blair County reported 70 cases and one death, and Centre County reported 66 new cases and one death.
The total number of cases in Clearfield County and surrounding areas are listed below.
- Blair — 8,317 cases and 178 deaths
- Cambria — 9,135 cases and 257 deaths
- Centre — 9,271 cases and 146 deaths
- Clearfield – 4,384 cases and 50 deaths
- Elk — 1,562 cases and 18 deaths
- Jefferson — 1,990 cases and 47 deaths
DOH on Tuesday confirmed there were 8,818 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 673,915.
Due to technical maintenance to the data server on Sunday, case counts today include data from the time the server was down on Sunday. This technical maintenance did not impact the death reporting system as the death data comes from a different server.
There are 5,630 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, near double the peak in the spring. Of that number, 1,182 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
The trend in the 14-day moving average of number of hospitalized patients per day has increased by nearly 5,400 since the end of September.
Statewide percent positivity for the week of Dec 25 stood at 15.0%.
As of Jan. 4, there were 185 new deaths reported for a total of 16,546 deaths attributed to COVID-19.