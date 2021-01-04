PENFIELD — Clearfield YMCA has canceled its annual winter festival at Parker Dam State Park due to COVID-19 concerns.
“We gave it a lot of careful thought and consideration, but we determined to be on the safe side and cancel it this year,” Clearfield YMCA CEO Don Herres said.
Herres said people from all over the region and even out of state attend the festival, and it would be too much of a risk to patrons.
“The last thing we would want is for someone to get sick at one of our events,” Herres said.
Additionally, he said if someone did become sick with coronavirus, it would be impossible to have contact tracing to determine who was exposed.
Herres said the WinterFest is expected to return in 2022.
The YMCA also canceled its annual Christmas Parade in downtown Clearfield last month due to the COVID-19 pandemic.