Participants utilized glitter and innovative color schemes in submissions for this year’s annual Clearfield County Fair coloring contest.
Each child colored a horse that was found in the annual fair tab. Judges looked for accuracy and creativity in the submissions.
Categories are age two to four; five to eight; and nine to 12.
In each age category, first place was awarded $25; second, $15; and third, $10. This year’s winners are:
Age two to four, Maeleigh Zimmerman of Dubois, first; Ryan McConnell of Dubois, second; and Isaac Durant of Clearfield, third.
Age five to eight, Cameron Lauder of Clearfield, first; Ava Learn of Curwensville, second; and Lee Clark of Morrisdale, third.
Age nine to 12, Noelle Lenhart of Curwensville, first; Madalynn Selfridge of Clearfield, second; and Morgan Nelen of Curwensville, third.
Parents or guardians can pick up the winners’ check at The Progress office located at 236 E. Market St., Clearfield between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on regular business days.