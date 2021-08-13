Coloring contest winners announced
The Progress newsroom employees Anna Catherman and Mikayla Heiss hold a few of the winning entries from the annual Clearfield County Fair Coloring Contest. Catherman and Heiss were the judges of the contest.

Participants utilized glitter and innovative color schemes in submissions for this year’s annual Clearfield County Fair coloring contest.

Each child colored a horse that was found in the annual fair tab. Judges looked for accuracy and creativity in the submissions.

Categories are age two to four; five to eight; and nine to 12.

In each age category, first place was awarded $25; second, $15; and third, $10. This year’s winners are:

Age two to four, Maeleigh Zimmerman of Dubois, first; Ryan McConnell of Dubois, second; and Isaac Durant of Clearfield, third.

Age five to eight, Cameron Lauder of Clearfield, first; Ava Learn of Curwensville, second; and Lee Clark of Morrisdale, third.

Age nine to 12, Noelle Lenhart of Curwensville, first; Madalynn Selfridge of Clearfield, second; and Morgan Nelen of Curwensville, third.

Parents or guardians can pick up the winners’ check at The Progress office located at 236 E. Market St., Clearfield between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on regular business days.

