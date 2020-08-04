KYLERTOWN — If all goes according to plan, Cooper Township will have a solar farm in the near future at a projected price tag of $17 million to $22 million to construct.
Cooper Township Supervisors on Monday heard from Brian Segarra of Glidepath Ventures and Dan Long of ARM Group Inc. about a 20 megawatt solar farm that would be installed in the Grassflat/Drifting area just off of state Route 53 on both sides of Basin Run Road.
Long said the project would be built on approximately 120 acres of property owned by Alan Larson, who would be leasing the property.
Solar farms are large scale solar installations where solar panels, or other means of collecting solar energy, like concentrating solar systems are used to harvest the sun’s power.
“It’s a preliminary design,” Long said. “The goal so far has been avoiding any environmental features. This is the first preliminary design that we wanted to get in front of (the township) and answer any questions.”
“Our roles here are to make sure everyone is comfortable with the project,” Segarra said. “But we are in the design phase here and we do have that optionality as far as tweaking the design and making it something that everyone in the local community (would approve of).”
Chairman Wayne Josephson asked if there would be any other benefits from the solar farm to the township, besides improving the tax base. Segarra said it would also employ local workers, while stating later they could look into what else they could provide the community should the solar farm be constructed.
Josephson also asked how much it would cost to install, which Segarra estimated between $17 million and $22 million.
“But please take that as a rough estimate at this stage,” Segarra said.
The current plan is to have a 25-year lease on the deal, with two 10-year extension options. Once the project is done, there would be a plan to remove all of the panels.
Supervisor Charlie Saggese asked if there were any other solar farms in the area. Segarra said Penn State University has a similar project that they’re looking to do there. However, the Cooper Township location would be built “more remotely” where the PSU project actually has rooftop options.
Supervisor Randy Killion asked who would actually own the solar farm since the land is being leased. Segarra said right now, “the project is being shopped around.”
All of the supervisors said they would be interested to hear further information on the project, as well as how other solar farms have worked out. Segarra said they would be more than welcome to return with further information.
A resident then asked how the solar farm was picked for Cooper Township. Larson said he has received letters from companies looking to put a solar farm on his property, and he was eventually contacted by someone at Glidepath Ventures.
“They’re very selective as to what they’re looking for,” Larson said in regards to specific sites, to which Segarra confirmed.
Long said to move further, the project would have to be reviewed by Clearfield County. They would then have to obtain a National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit and make sure there are no environmental/water quality issues. Should all steps move forward, Segarra said it would take about five to eight months to construct the facility.