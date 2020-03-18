Many Clearfield County restaurants are complying with Gov. Tom Wolf’s call for restaurants and bars choosing remaining open through the COVID-19 pandemic to limit their services to takeouts and deliveries only. On Monday, Gov. Wolf called for all non-essential businesses in the state to close to help limit the spread of the virus — but did not mandate the action.
Restaurants contacted by The Progress stressed that they are remaining fluid and that the information they are providing may change depending on mandates and updates issued on behalf of Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf or U.S. President Donald Trump.
The Progress spoke with a number of local restaurants located in various communities about what they are offering customers.
In Clearfield, the Dutch Pantry Assistant Manager Jon Martin said currently they are offering takeouts only and have adjusted hours. They will be open Sundays through Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The restaurant menu is on its Facebook page and on the Dutch Pantry DuBois location’s website, www.dutchpantrydubois.com. The restaurant is not offering deliveries at this time.
Express Cafe is remaining open but with take-outs and deliveries only, Owner Cindy Short said. Deliveries are for customers within five miles of the store.
For take-outs, customers can call in their order and the restaurant will deliver the food to their car when it is completed, she said. To make an order, call 768-7824. Customers can also opt for a “grab and go” pre-made sandwich.
She said the restaurant will be closed today but would be open on Wednesday also try to keep its regular hours, which is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“All we can do is pray and hope everything works out,” Short said. “Otherwise we will be joining everyone else at the unemployment line.”
Curwensville’s Strawberry Tree tearoom’s Owner Caroline Rowles said the restaurant is offering takeouts and is shipping giftware. The tearoom’s menu is available on its Facebook page or on its website, www.strawberrytreeshop.net. For present, the tearoom is following normal business hours, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Sundays, noon to 2:30 p.m. Rowles said customers can call 236-8328 to place orders using their credit cards. Orders can be picked up at the store’s entrance or they can call the store and tearoom personnel will bring the order to their vehicle. The Strawberry Tree Tearoom does not have deliveries, she said.
In Philipsburg, Reliance Fireman’s Club’s Family Restaurants is offering take-out orders only, according to owner David Ferguson. The menu is available on the restaurant’s Facebook page or by calling 376-6058. Local deliveries are also being offered.
In the outer areas of the county, two Mahaffey restaurants are offering free children’s meals for children under age 18 with adult orders. Owners of both the Broken Arrow and the Starlite Lounge and Restaurant said their establishments are also offering take-out meals.
The Broken Arrow’s menu is available on its Facebook page or by calling 277-7007. The Broken Arrow is also offering free deliveries within a 5-mile radius of Mahaffey. The Starlite’s menu is available on its Facebook page or by calling 277-6729. The Starlite’s also has adjusted hours Sundays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturday’s, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The Key Largo Restaurant in Kylertown is offering take-out meals from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sundays. Its menu is available on Facebook. It currently does not provide delivery service.
Josie’s Restaurant in Coalport was contacted and declined to comment for the story.