The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County scheduled for May 30 at the Clearfield Driving Park has been postponed.
ACS Senior Community Development Manager Susan Babik said ACS has canceled all events through May because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus and the need for social distancing so the committee knew it would have choose a new date. A date has not been selected at this time because the committee is waiting to see what state and federal directives will be announced about the virus.
She said the committee and teams continue to meet virtually and have not stopped working on fundraising and plans for the event.
“Cancer hasn’t stopped and neither have we, but based on current guidance and out of an abundance of caution, ACS has extended the suspension of all events through the end of May and that includes the Relay for Life of Central Clearfield County,” she said.
She said the committee is currently being patient.
“It’s a waiting game to see how things will open up in Pennsylvania and how people respond to the ideas presented. The committee has several ideas and we are waiting to see if people support the changes being suggested.” Some of those ideas include a virtual relay or an in-person event with social distancing held for a shorter length of time than 24 hours.
She said the committee would be making a decision at its May meeting and in the meanwhile requested residents who are able to consider a donation to the event because of the needs it supports including cancer research, programs that benefit cancer patients and education.
“Once the COVID-19 threat has subsided, the leadership team will work with volunteers and the community to hold the event. The needs of people facing cancer continue and so will the work of the American Cancer Society.”
Babik said the committee appreciates the support they have received and asks residents’ continued patience while the committee works through the decision making process.
“We are extremely grateful to all the cancer survivors, volunteers, participants, and sponsors who have worked to make Relay For Life of Central Clearfield County a success. We appreciate your understanding and patience. in this stressful time. Your efforts, continued support and dedication to ACS’s mission will make an impact on those fighting cancer, and we’re looking forward to continuing the conversation with our volunteers virtually on new and creative ways to support Relay For Life,” Babik said.