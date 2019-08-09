Pike Township Supervisors
Highlights from Wednesday’s Pike Township Supervisors’ meeting, as reported by Secretary Ashley Pritchard, include:
1. The supervisors approved the July report for animal control Officer Tom Shaffer. Shaffer reported he responded to 16 incidents.
2.The supervisors reviewed correspondence from the Clearfield County Solid Waste Authority noting two complaints in the township have been closed although one site will remain under surveillance.
Clearfield County Commissioners
Highlights from Tuesday’s Clearfield County Commissioner’s meeting include:
1. The commissioners appointed Tyler Kirkwood to the Clearfield County Industrial Development Authority and Randy Harris to the Curwensville Lake Authority.
2. The commissioners approved liquid fuels allocations for Beccaria Township, $4,060; Chester Hill Borough, $3,000; and Osceola Mills Borough, $3,317.71.