PHILIPSBURG — Local musician Dave Knepp, 80, of Clearfield, will perform using several instruments on Saturday, July 20, at 1 p.m. at the Black Moshannon State Park’s Summer Festival.
Additionally, the Lakeside Challenge will be held Saturday, July 20, at the Black Moshannon State Park Summer Festival.
The competition begins at 9 a.m. and includes running one mile and kayaking one mile, or running two miles and kayaking two miles.
Registration begins at 8 a.m. at Pavilion No. 4 located behind the boat rentals.
The entry fee is $5.