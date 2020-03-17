The following local organizations and agencies have announced cancellations.
Central PA Outdoor and Sports Show
The Central PA Outdoor and Sports Show scheduled for this weekend at the Clearfield Driving Park has been cancelled.
Organizers released the following statement, “After careful consideration regarding the health and safety of everyone that would be attending the show, and discussing our options with county and state officials, we have made the difficult decision to cancel The Carns Equipment Central Pa. Outdoor Show scheduled for March 20-22. Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus and Governor Wolf’s administration strongly encouraging the suspension of large gatherings, events conferences of 250 individuals or more. We believe this is the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our attendees and vendors, but we know it’s right decision based on the information we have today.”
The committee also announced that the surrounding activities including the Take’em Out Coyote Hunt, the youth Hunter Safety course, and the Whitetails Unlimited banquet on Saturday, March 21 at the Clearfield Driving Park will be held.
DuBois Historical Society luncheon
The DuBois Historical Society has announced due to concerns over large gatherings during the Coronavirus pandemic, the society has postponed the 13th annual luncheon scheduled for Saturday, March 21. Those who made reservations will be contacted. Information about rescheduling the luncheon will be announced at a later time.
Curwensville Library
In keeping with a directive from the Office of Commonwealth Libraries, the Curwensville Library will be closed Monday, March 16 through Sunday, March 29 to help combat the spread of the Coronavirus. The library is very sorry for any inconvenience the closing may cause. Follow the library on Facebook and check its website for updates. Librarian Lois Francisco noted patrons who have books due during the closing dates will not be fined. Patrons are able to return their books in the drop box in front of the library at 601 Beech St., Curwensville.
Curwensville Community Center spaghetti dinner
The Curwensville Community Center has canceled its Thursdays spaghetti dinner through the end of March.
Osceola Mills community free winter supper
The Osceola Mills churches that sponsor the weekly free winter supper have canceled the remaining suppers through the end of March. The meals will resume in November.
Penn Highlands healthcare support groups
All Penn Highlands healthcare support groups, classes and community events are canceled until further notice as a precaution due to COVID-19. Participants should watch for announcements as to when support groups and classes will resume.