Progressland’s most famous holiday duo — Rudolph and his cousin Little Rudy — have returned to the North Pole to await a return for the Christmas 2020 season.
Jim and Holly Frame Brown shared some details about the well-known pair in a recent interview with The Progress.
Holly Brown’s father, Gil Frame, a former employee in The Progress display advertising department, served as their escort from the first day they came to Clearfield in 1964 — a job he held through 1968.
According to a previously published article, The Progress’ publisher and owner W.K. Ulerich and Frame were looking for an action plan to get war-weary and dispirited county residents exited about the upcoming holiday season. The tale states the pair consulted with long-time ally, S. Claus of the North Pole for assistance, with the strategy to return Christmas cheer.
After dismissing sending elves to Clearfield, Claus suggested reindeer, in keeping with a reindeer piloting program he was testing out, with none other than Rudolph.
Holly Brown portrayed Rudolph during the time her father served as the escort. She said it was not a job she necessarily wanted but said she was encouraged by her father to do so. She said as she recalls, only Rudolph made the trip to Clearfield the first year and cousin, Little Rudy, played by her brother, Gilbert II, accompanied Rudolph the following year.
Jim Brown said his father-in-law told him he accompanied the reindeer through the streets of Clearfield on Friday and Saturday evenings when residents were about their holiday errands, greeting shoppers and passing out candy canes from a newspaper delivery bag.
Holly Brown remembered having a sweet tooth and the minty-sweet treat often proved too much for her to resist.
“There were always plenty of candy canes in the bag, and I just had to have one or two,” she explained.
Holly Brown said she recalls underneath the fur costume, her hair was done up in rollers so her tresses would look their best for the Friday night dance. She would attend after she was released from duty at the Clearfield YMCA.
“I always felt kind of goofy playing Rudolph. My Dad wanted me to do it, so I did. I just wanted to go to the dance at the Y. My brother, he was pumped about it. He enjoyed it,” she said.
“Friday and Saturday nights used to be the big shopping nights in Clearfield. The town would be packed,” she said. Shoppers looked forward to seeing the furry pair making their way up and down the downtown’s sidewalks.
During the offseason, the costumes were stored for several years in a closet in the Frame home, Holly Brown said.
Jim Brown said he met Holly in 1968 and she never revealed to him she was the one behind the famous persona.
“She kept it a secret from me.” he said. He recalled he found out one evening when he was at his mother’s place of employment, Jacobson and Etzweiler, and Gil Frame and the reindeer strolled in. “I said ‘Hi Gil’ and looked at Rudolph and knew it was Holly. I said ‘Hi Holly’ she just kept right on walking like she hadn’t even heard me.”
He went on to say they eventually married, had two children and now have four grandchildren.
Gil Frame left The Progress in 1969 to sell Prudential insurance.
Holly Brown said for a while, The Progress also had an Easter rabbit costume with a similar mission.
“I was the rabbit and my friend Susan Lowell handed out candy,” she said.
When asked if she ever thought in 1964 Rudolph would go on to be the local celebrity he is, Holly Brown said, “I never thought it would last. Whenever I see Rudolph and Little Rudy in The Progress I think, ‘Wow, that’s still going on.’ It’s really neat to think that is has continued all these years. Obviously people still get a lot of joy out of it.”