Clearfield County Recreation and Tourism Authority continues to be concerned about its bottom line for 2021.
Director Josiah Jones on Wednesday reported the 2020 fourth quarter payment of hotel tax was recently received. Totaling $69,000, it will just about cover two months of Visit Clearfield County’s expenses that ring in at approximately $36,000 per month.
“We have three months until we get another check. I believe it will be even less than (the fourth quarter) check. We will be lucky to get enough to cover one month of expenses. This is going to be another year when we aren’t going to have funds to offer sponsorships or grants,” he told the board.
Director Tim Winters agreed.
“Even if things are better for the third quarter, we are just getting by. We are just not solid enough to offer to give out funds.”
Chairwoman Susan Williams said even if there is not funding available for events, VCC still can offer non-monetary assets.
“We may not have cash to offer but we have other resources we can offer.” she said.
VCC operates using a 3 percent tax from the rental of all hotel rooms in Clearfield County. The tax is collected by the operator of each place of lodging and paid to the Clearfield County treasurer who in turn pays it to CCRTA/VCC –the tourism promotion agency designated by the Clearfield County Commissioners. CCRTA/VCC uses the funds for tourism and the promotion and development of tourism within the county.
Jones reported because revenue is so sparse he plans to seek a $100,000 paycheck protection program loan from a local bank. He said that amount would cover VCC expenses for approximately three months. The PPP provides loans to help businesses keep their workforce employed during the COVID-19 pandemic. Borrowers may be eligible for PPP loan forgiveness.
“We haven’t asked for any funding other than from the commissioners,” Jones added.
In addition to requesting PPP funds, Jones said VCC is monitoring its expenses and determining the operating costs that offer the most impact.
Williams said, “The authority will just have to continue to be careful with spending and creative with funding.”