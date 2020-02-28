MAHAFFEY — Dona Gearhart of Mahaffey will celebrate her 22nd birthday tomorrow. Gearhart is a leaper, leapling or leapster, depending on who you ask. But no matter what you call her, she is part of an elite group of approximately 187,000 U.S. residents who were born on Feb. 29.
Every four years, a day, Leap Day, is added to the calendar in February so the annual timetable will coordinate with the solar year. That means Saturday, Feb. 29, is actually Gearhart’s 88th observance of her natal day.
“My mother always said when the doctor delivered me, he said ‘Well she’s going to get cheated out of her birthday most years,’” Gearhart said.
Gearhart was born in Burnside — the second of four children, her late brother and the family’s oldest child, Blair Gearhart, also celebrated his birthday in February. Gearhart said she never felt cheated on the years there wasn’t an official day to celebrate nor did she have to share a celebration with her brother. She said their mother made certain each individual child was recognized by the family on their special day. Gearhart said during the years that weren’t leap years, her birthday was observed on Feb. 28 or March 1.
“Mother always baked a cake for my birthday but somehow it wasn’t the same feeling for me as when we celebrated on my actual birthday,” she explained.
When asked by The Progress if she has a favorite cake she requested for her birthday celebration, she said, “No. I like any kind of cake.”
Family has always been paramount to Gearhart and celebrating her birthday is no exception.
“What was the most important is that my family was there to celebrate with me,” she said.
Gearhart has fond memories of a special celebration, eight years ago, for her 80th birthday. Her sister Rose (Gearhart) Curry, surprised her with a party.
“I had just come from Youngstown, Ohio where I was visiting with family. My sister said we had to stop at the church. I forget the specific reason she told me but we went and all my family was there. It was wonderful,” Gearhart stated.
Gearhart hopes the weather will cooperate tomorrow so that her family members can be with her for a small birthday observance. “If the weather holds, we will have the family in,” she explained.
Gearhart is a graduate of Mahaffey High School. She served as the valedictorian for the Class of 1950. She worked at several jobs after finishing high school and then she and Curry attended DuBois Business College. Gearhart enrolled in the stenographer’s course. She reported working for 35 years for Clearfield Furs in its accounting department. She said about the age when she was contemplating retirement, the business closed.
Gearhart said she passes the time by doing word puzzles, reading and watching game shows.
“I like to guess the answers,” she noted.
Curry said Gearhart is the one who keeps track of their family.
“She has always been the one that looked out for all of us,” Curry said.
Gearhart said she is excited to officially be closing the book on her milestone birthday.
“I’ve been 21 for four years. Not everyone can say that,” Gearhart said.
Gearhart enjoys hearing from her family and friends. Anyone who would like to send her a card may mail it to 49 Gearhart Lane, Mahaffey, PA 15757.