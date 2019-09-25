CURWENSVILLE — Curwensville Borough is preparing to launch its curbside leaf collection program.
At Monday’s Curwensville Borough Council’s committees meeting, street crew Lead Man Dennis Curry reported the borough is ready to begin having acquired necessary components to operate a leaf collection program. He said those are a vacuum, provided to the borough at no cost by Lawrence Township and a leaf collection site that has been certified by the state Department of Environmental Protection.
“We have a place to dispose of the leaves properly,” Curry reported. The location is outside of the borough. Curry said council inquired and investigated for several months in an attempt to locate available land in the borough for a leaf composting site but had no luck. He said he hopes some land may eventually become available for a leaf composting site.
“I’d love to see the borough eventually have a certified composting site,” Curry said.
The only cost to the borough for the curbside collection program will be for manpower and fuel for the equipment, he stated.
Residents should rake leaves that have fallen on their property to the curb along the street.
“The borough will come and collect the leaves and take them to the site,” he explained. No bagged leaves, brush or tree limbs will be accepted.
He asked for residents’ patience until the crew can develop a system. Curry said a schedule has not been developed at this point because the street crew is unsure how much time it will take to collect leaves.
“It’s going to be trial and error until we figure it out. We haven’t done this before so we’re not sure how long it will take,” he told council.
He suggested residents watch The Progress and the borough’s Facebook page for details on pickup dates and times.
“It’s a great service to the community to be able to get the leaves out of residents yards and keep them from going into the streets and drains,” Curry said.