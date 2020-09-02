AUSTIN –Celebrate Labor Day weekend with outdoor programs at Sinnemahoning State Park. Programs include monarch butterfly tagging, local history presentations, and opportunities to build on outdoor survival skills. Group sizes are limited to 24 people or less. Pre-registration is recommended.
The Pennsylvania Bucktails presentation will be held Saturday, Sept. 5, from 10-11:30 a.m. in front of the park’s wildlife center. Participants will learn the fascinating history of the Pennsylvania Bucktails, the unit that was formed from the woodsmen, loggers, and rafters of the mountains and valleys of Northern Pennsylvania and became the most famous Pennsylvania regiment of the American Civil War. All ages welcome. Face masks required. The presentation is limited to 24 people.
The Monarch Watch butterfly tagging will also be held Saturday, Sept. 5 from 3-4:30 p.m. in front of the Wildlife Center. A Monarch butterfly migration presentation will followed by a short walk to catch, tag, and release monarch butterflies. Arial nets will be provided. Participants should wear closed-toe shoes and be prepared to walk through fields. All participants must wear face masks. The presentation is imited to 24 people.
The Austin Dam Disaster, will be presented Saturday, Sept. 5, 7-9 p.m. at the campground amphitheater. Participants will discover the story behind the 1911 collapse of the Austin Dam. A brief campground talk will be followed by 90-minute movie, “The Austin Disaster, 1911”, narrated by Willie Nelson. Face masks required. The presentation and movie are limited to 24 people.
The presentation, Reading a Topo Map will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, 9-10:15 a.m. in front of the wildlife center. Topographic maps provide useful information to hikers, hunters, and other outdoor enthusiasts. Learn how to read land features, determine distance, and access these helpful maps. The program intended for ages 10 to adult and may include travel over uneven terrain. Face masks required. The presentation is limited to 24 people.
Using a Compass will be presented Sunday, Sept. 6, from 3-4:15 p.m. at 40 Maples Day Use Area. When exploring the woods in the PA Wilds a GPS can’t always be counted on to work. Stay safe in the outdoors by learning how to use a compass to orient a map and to travel in a specific direction. Program includes hands-on practice through family activities. Program intended for age 8 to adult and may include travel over uneven terrain. All participants must wear face masks. The program is limited to 24 people.
Weather: Fair, Foul, and Formidable will be held Sunday, Sept. 6, from 8-9 p.m. at the campground’s amphitheater. What is most deadly, lightning, wind, or hail? For those exploring the outdoors and a storm pops up, would they know what to do? Learn about Earth’s turbulent atmosphere and the forces that make the day fair or foul. A brief campground talk will be followed by 35-minute eyewitness video, “Weather”. The program, limited to 24 people, is suitable for all ages. Face masks are required.
To mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19, until further notice, all programs at Sinnemahoning State Park will be held outdoors, limited to 25 people or fewer, will follow social-distancing guidelines, and require the use of face masks. All participants must wear face coverings while attending state park programs.
To pre-register for a program, or for more information, please visit the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resource’s calendar of events at http://events.dcnr.pa.gov/sinnemahoning_state_park.
Those needing assistance with online registration, should call the park’s office at 647-8401 and dial 0 for the front desk.
Those requiring an accommodation to participate in state park activities due to a disability, should contact the park they plan to visit. With at least seven days’ notice, interpreters for people who are deaf or hard of hearing are available for educational programs.