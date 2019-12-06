HOUTZDALE — Moshannon Valley School Board retained Cassandra Kitko as their leader. Kitko was re-elected to the position at Wednesday’s reorganizational meeting of the board.
Director Ruth Saupp will assist as board vice president.
Director John Bacher was elected temporary president to conduct the meeting until Kitko was elected. He read the names of board members who are duly elected to serve the district.
Board Secretary Elsie Harchak administered the oath of office to board members.
Monthly business meetings will be held on the third Monday of each month in the high school collaboration center with the exceptions of May and December. The May meeting will be held May 11 and the December reorganization meeting and monthly business meeting will be held Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting dates are Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21 and Nov 18.
John Bacher will serve as the delegate to the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center. Larry Saupp is the alternate.
Ruth Saupp is the delegate to the Central Intermediate Unit No. 10. Stacey Warrick Willams is the alternate.
Kitko is the state School Board’s Association representative, the PSBA employee relations contact and the PSBA legislative policy representative.
The board also retained the following committees: athletic/co-curriculum, A.J. Adams chairman, Nathan Dotts and Don Wonderling; buildings and grounds, Larry Saupp, chairman, Kris Bacher and Dotts; curriculum/instruction, Kitko, chairwoman, Adams and Wonderling; emergency purchases, Larry Saupp, chairman, Kitko and Wonderling; grants/technology, Adams, chairman, John Bacher and Warrick-Williams; negotiations, Kitko, chairwoman, Ruth Saupp and Warrick-Williams; personnel/finance, Kitko, chairwoman, John Bacher and Kris Bacher; policy review, Kris Bacher, chairman, Dotts and Warrick-Williams; safety/security, Adams, chairman, John Bacher and Wonderling; tax appeal, Warrick-Williams, chairwoman, John Bacher and Kitko; and transportation, Larry Saupp, chairwoman, Kris Bacher and Dotts.