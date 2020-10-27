The annual King of the Mountain race was held Oct. 11 to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County.
Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County helps residents in need of secure safe housing build a home with an affordable mortgage, aiding them in building a better life for themselves and their families.
The race has been held for more than 18 years. It was born out of a passion for cycling and a love for the community, the King of the Mountain race is a distinctive event. As a race, it provides one of the most unique terrain options in the central Pennsylvania region, while continuing to be one of the central pillars that supports the work of Habitat for Humanity in the Clearfield County area.
Participants enjoy a challenging, five mile uphill, scenic ride from the base to the Summit of Rockton Mountain, in what is truly a one of a kind race. While at the same time, racers get to be a part of helping to write new stories in people’s lives, through their support of Habitat for Humanity.
The race winners in the men’s division are: first place, Alec Ratzell, 21, State College, a member of Team Penn State Cycling, time 16 minutes, 7 seconds; second, Matt Waller, 28, State College, a member of Team Penn State Cycling, time, 16 minutes, 20 seconds; and third, Jeff Miller, 53, of Lewistown, time 17 minutes, 17 seconds.
The race winners in the women’s division are: first, Rebecca Martz, 26, Berkley Springs, W. Va., time 21 minutes, 48 seconds; second, Lisa Weiss, 56, Meadville, time 21 minutes, 53 seconds; and third, Shelly McCune, 46, Roaring Spring, time 23 minutes, 36 seconds.