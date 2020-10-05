The annual King of the Mountain Race to benefit Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County will be held Sunday, Oct. 11 at the Lawrence Township Fire Co. No. 1 at 425 Mill Rd., Clearfield.
The race, which has been held for nearly 20 years, benefits Habitat for Humanity of Clearfield County’s housing projects.
Habitat for Humanity helps Clearfield County residents in need secure safe housing with an affordable mortgage, aiding them in building a better life for themselves and their families.
Clearfield County Habitat for Humanity President John Farr reported, “The race is for any cyclist including those who are experienced and beginners. Those with a road bike, mountain bike, tandem, or even a recumbent bike are welcome to enter the race. Helmets are required for all riders,” he said.
Precautions have been taken to ensure race participant’s health and safety will be protected.
“Last year we had 80 riders, we are hoping to have more this year. We are hoping our plans to be COVID-19 safe reassures people,” Farr said, adding organizers wanted to go on with the race. “With so many events being canceled, we were itching to move forward with this.”
Those participating in the race will be assigned starting times at registration. Riders will depart in 30-second intervals starting at noon. Curbside registration will begin at 11 a. m. The participation fee is $30 per person. Those participating will be required to wear a face mask in the parking lot while they are waiting for the race to begin. Spectators are also required to wear a mask and maintain social distancing.
The race proceeds along U.S. Route 322 for five miles uphill and returns to Clearfield using the same route. Local firefighters, police and volunteers will be located in strategic places along the route to assist riders.
Prizes will be awarded in male and female divisions. The first place winner will receive $250, second, $100 and third, $50. Medals will be awarded in both gender and age groups and bicycle category.
Farr said one component from prior year’s races will be missing Sunday.
“We have had to go to a virtual awards ceremony for 2020. It’s a real loss because we always had a nice awards ceremony and a time of socializing. This year we are going to have to send people home and ask them to watch the virtual ceremony on YouTube,” he explained.
For additional information call 503-0536 or email hello@clearfieldhabitat.com. Information is also available on the website at www.kingofthemountain.org.