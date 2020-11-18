HOUTZDALE — Students at Moshannon Valley Elementary School celebrated the spirit of doing good for themselves and others as they recently celebrated Kindness Week.
The observation began Tuesday, Nov. 10 and continued through Friday, Nov. 13, World Kindness Day.
According to elementary Principal Tracie Tomasko, students participated in a number of meaningful activities throughout the week including kindness and empathy reading activities, participating in community outreach projects and contributing to a kindness rock garden located outside the elementary school.
Each participating student created a colorful rock that will be displayed in a kindness garden located outside of Moshannon Valley Elementary School.
Students took part in several thoughtful challenges. On Tuesday, Nov. 10, it was “What If We Practice Positivity?” by wearing bright colors; Wednesday, Nov. 11, “What If We Serve Others?” by wearing red, white and blue and creating cards of gratitude that were sent to residents of the Hollidaysburg Veterans Home; Thursday, Nov. 12, “What If We Don’t Judge Others By How They Look?” by wearing funky glasses or crazy hair; and Friday, Nov. 13, “What If We Stand Up For One Another?” by wearing school spirit gear.
At Monday’s board meeting, Tomasko thanked the district’s custodial staff for preparing the area for the kindness garden rocks and putting it together.