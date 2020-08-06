The Junior Livestock Sale, sponsored by the Clearfield County Livestock Committee, will be held Saturday, Aug. 8 beginning at 9:30 a.m.
The sale will be held at the livestock arena at the Clearfield Driving Park. Registration will be held for those who have not participated in the sale in previous years beginning at 9 a.m. Refreshments will also be served.
The auction is limited to 250 attendees. The committee suggests groups who want to purchase an animal select a representative to attend the sale. CDC guidelines for social distancing will be observed, according to committee President Tyler Johns.
The sale is an opportunity for youth who would have displayed animal projects during the now canceled 2020 Clearfield County Fair to sell them. Cattle, swine, lambs, goats, rabbits and processed poultry will be sold.
“2020 has been nothing short of unprecedented. Many events have been postponed or canceled but at the end of the day, the kids put a lot of work into their animal projects. They had to get up early to care for those animals, spend time walking, feeding and grooming them. When many people had an chance to step back from their work because of COVID-19, those kids didn’t have that opportunity. I encourage people to remember that and hope they will come out and support them Saturday,” Johns said.
Many of those participating in the sale use the proceeds for their future education or next year’s animal project, Johns said. A small percentage of each sale is also deducted for the livestock committee’s scholarship that is presented each year.
Johns noted, earlier this year many county residents had difficulty obtaining meat, especially beef and the sale is a great opportunity for them to stock their freezers with quality meats raised to certified standards.
“The sale is an opportunity for purchasers to not only know where their meat is coming from but to support those kids who have dedicated many hours to those animals,” Johns said. “I am hoping we can cap off a very uncertain time with a good sale.”
There will be processors on site so that those who purchase an animal can make arrangements for it. Poultry will be sold already processed and frozen. Johns said there is a change from previous years to pick of poultry sold in the auction. This year, poultry purchased in the sale will be available between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center, 1620 River Rd., Clearfield.