FALLS CREEK — In July, the DuBois Regional Airport reached an all-time record high in the number of commercial passengers — a total of 1,216 — flying to and from the airport, according to information provided at Friday’s Clearfield-Jefferson Counties Regional Airport Authority meeting.
The total passenger numbers were at 468 in June and 627 in July, said airport Manager Bob Shaffer. Year-to-date, the passenger counts are at 3,005 compared to 2,738 in 2018.
Shaffer attributed the increase in the number of passengers a result of Southern Airways Express’ on-time performance, pricing and the great job that they’re doing providing service with their American Airlines connection to Baltimore and Pittsburgh for the DuBois Regional Airport. Southern is the operator of the Essential Air Service routes from the DuBois Regional Airport.
“We’re headed in the right direction, doing a good job,” said Shaffer.
“We are so pleased with how the residents in the region are responding to the low fares and high reliability of Southern and our interline with American Airlines,” Southern Airways Chief Marketing Officer Keith Sisson said via email. “We fully believe this is only the beginning of a record-setting trend that will continue to keep the air service product in DuBois viable for a long time to come.”
“We were at a 32 percent increase in July over June, which is significant,” said authority member Joe Varacallo. “And I might add that there were zero cancellations inbound and outbound for both months.”
Regarding fuel sales, particularly 100LL, Shaffer said there were 1,030 gallons were sold in June and 1,530 in July, which are record months.
“We’re doing real well there. The year to date total is $5,695. It was $5,300 last year at this point, so we’re roughly $300 to $400 ahead of where we were last year,” said Shaffer.
Jet A retail sales in June was 1,133 gallons against July’s, 2,494.
“So, year to date, we’re at 10,300 against 10,500 so still just a tad behind last year at this point,” Shaffer said.
Jet A Airline sales in June totaled 13,881 gallons and 14,328 gallons in July, Shaffer said.
“So year to date, we’re at 89,540 against 66,529 last year at this point,” said Shaffer. “We’re substantially ahead and that’s the increase in the income and the expense on the expense side. And I can tell you that when (Southern Chairman and CEO) Stan Little was here over the summer after one of our finance committee meetings and he asked about where they were with buying fuel and we started talking about numbers that hit 14,000, he was just astounded. He was shocked. He had no clue that they were doing that kind of fuel here, and that’s because of the service and from the cooperation of every person. We do a good job for them and they pay us on time and it all works well.”