COALPORT — Coalport Borough Council was updated on progress in the case involving the borough and Nittany Oil Co. concerning the transfer of a liquor license.
President Barby Trent said a second hearing has not be scheduled yet because the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas has requested additional information and documentation from the borough. Trent said the judge’s order provided an additional 60 days to the borough to fulfill the request.
A suit was filed against the borough protesting council’s denial of a liquor license transfer from another municipality that would have allowed Minit Mart of Coalport to sell beer and wine at its Main Street store.
A hearing on the matter was held Sept. 3 by President Judge Fredric Ammerman at the Clearfield County Courthouse after Nittany requested subsequent relief from council’s decision.
Mark E. Kozar of Flaherty & O’Hara, a Pittsburgh firm specializing in beverage alcohol law, represened Nittany Oil Co., Minit Mart’s owner. Kozar told Ammerman he believed Coalport Borough failed to comply with the court’s order, issued in December, giving the borough 60 days to provide findings of fact behind council’s decision to deny the request to transfer the license. He said the information providing the reason behind the borough’s decision was due in mid-February, and the borough did not send it to the court until March 5.
Kozar said because the borough did not follow the timeline associated with the order, he believed Judge Ammerman should grant the company’s petition and allow the liquor license to be transfered. Kozar said if the court granted his petition, the state’s liquor law provides the borough recourse to appeal the license transfer.
Coalport Borough’s Solicitor, Shiann McGovern of the Cummings Law Group, told Judge Ammerman she filed the information after being hired as the borough’s solicitor and reviewing the case with former Coalport Solicitor Ryan Sayers. Sayers left the position at the end of December after he was elected as Clearfield County’s District Attorney.
“By the time the borough found a new solicitor, the deadline had passed,” she told Ammerman.
In its resolution for the court, council responded it has the power to maintain protection of the borough’s residents and stated reasons why it is against the transfer of the license. Complaints include: the proposed building is located less than 300 feet from a lawful church which is a violation of the law; the proposed structure would be detrimental to the welfare, health, peace and morals of the neighborhood inhabitants; liquor is not permitted to be sold in a location where liquid fuels are sold; the drawings submitted do not specify the project is in compliance with the borough’s 100-year flood plain plan; and the project appears to be an encroachment in the flood protection plan for Clearfield Creek and Blain Run in the borough.
Other reasons noted in the resolution are Coalport already has a disproportionate amount of liquor licenses within a mile for the 497 residents noted in the 2010 census; complaints from residents concerning a possible increase in the volume of misbehavior and vandalism in conjunction with the store’s hours; and Nittany improperly addressed communications to the borough naming a previous secretary in its letter.
At the hearing, Ammerman did not grant Nittany Oil’s petition to transfer the license. Ammerman gave both Kozar and McGovern 15 days to file briefs with the court administrator, discussing their issues with the order.