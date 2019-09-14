Grampian Borough Council received permission Friday from the Clearfield County Court of Common Pleas to become a smaller-sized governing body.
Judge Paul E. Cherry granted the borough’s petition to reduce the size of council from seven members to three during the next two municipal elections because he said he was satisfied council followed the proper procedures in making the request.
Judge Cherry said the borough’s petition was filed in compliance with Section 818 of the state’s Borough Code, which requires at least five percent of the borough’s registered electors to petition council to reduce its size and Friday’s hearing had been advertised in both The Progress and the Clearfield County Legal Journal.
Borough Solicitor Fred Neiswender told Judge Cherry the borough is finding it burdensome to find eligible residents disposed to serving on the borough’s governing body.
“The situation is the borough is finding it increasingly difficult for get people to run and serve on the board,” Neiswender stated.
He provided an example. He reported for the upcoming municipal election in November although there are four Grampian Borough Council seats listed on the ballot to be filled. Only one resident has completed the procedure to have their name placed on the primary ballot and is now listed on the November election ballot.
Neiswender asked Judge Cherry if no one else is elected to council in the November Municipal Election whether he would waive the requirement for council to appoint residents to fill two of the three vacant seats, which would reduce the size of council to five members.
Borough Mayor Jim Carns Jr. spoke in opposition to the petition. He said he would support reducing the size of council from seven members to five but said he believes to have a governing body with only three persons could provide opportunities for someone to force their personal will on the borough.
“I don’t think council should be able to step down to three,” Carns said. “I believe that is too drastic of a change for the borough. This could provide an opportunity for a professional politician to let their own view get in the way.”
Council President William Waterloo told The Progress following the hearing, there are times when council has been unable to conduct business on behalf of the borough because a quorum of members are not in attendance.
“It has been increasingly difficult to find people willing to serve. I don’t disagree with Mr. Carns but with the circumstances of the world the way they are and living in a small community, people are appointed to council but then they don’t file the petitions and seek election to stay on council. If council doesn’t have a quorum of members it can’t meet or perform business. That’s why council opted to proceed with the petition,” Waterloo said.