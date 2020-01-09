ANSONVILLE — Jordan Township’s leadership will remain status quo. At Monday’s reorganizational meeting, the board retained all officers.
Roger Kritzer will continue as chairman and Leo Frailey as vice chairman. The third Supervisor Don Wharton will remain the township’s secretary/treasurer. Della Wharton will serve as assistant secretary/treasurer.
All three supervisors will remain the township’s roadmasters. The board set $500 as the maximum amount individual supervisors may spend for purchases without prior board approval, except in emergency situations.
Kritzer will continue to serve as the township’s emergency management coordinator. John Wharton was selected as the chairman of the township’s vacancy board.
The board appointed employees who are not elected officials as William Hazelton, Harry Biss, Dennis Frailey, Dale Frailey and Brian Hazelton. Wages for non-elected employees were set at $10.50 per hour for skilled employees; $9 per hour for unskilled employees; and $12 per hour for equipment operators with commercial driver’s licenses.
F. Cortez Bell will serve as the township’s legal counsel and Hess & Fisher Engineers Inc. as township engineer. Northwest Bank will be the township’s depository and The Progress, the township’s venue for publication.
Meetings will continue to be held on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the township building located at 2879 Ansonville Rd., Ansonville.
The mileage reimbursement for the use of personal vehicles for township business was set at 45 cents per mile. Equipment rental will remain at $75 per hour plus operator’s wage.