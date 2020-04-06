Jim’s Sports Center of Clearfield is celebrating its golden anniversary.
The Clearfield community and customers from locations across the state look to the store as the place to purchase archery equipment, athletic shoes, team uniforms, clothing, baseball equipment, bicycles and have clothing or uniforms embroidered or screen printed.
The store opened for business April 1, 1970. President Terry Malloy, son of Jim and Donna Malloy, said his father, who had been employed at Riverside for 17 years, wanted to start a business in downtown Clearfield.
“It had always been a dream of Dad’s to own his own business,” Terry Malloy said.
Jim and Donna Malloy purchased the contents of Daisher’s Hobby Center of Clearfield and prepared to launch Jim’s Sports & Hobby Center at 17 N. Third St., Clearfield.
As the business grew, the store expanded from 15 to 19 N. Third Street, encompassing the entire 3,300 square-feet of building.
In 1975 the craft section of the store was sold to Village Craft Store and the hobbies section closed in 1980, making space to add bicycle sales and repair and screen printing.
Terry Malloy said the Third Street location was not ideal and required shifting of merchandise for seasons.
“Whenever we wanted to change displays for the season at Third Street we had to put items into storage and that required going up and down the stairs,” Terry Malloy said.
In 1989, the store purchased the former Penn Furniture location at 26 N. Second St., Clearfield. The new site allowed the store ample space to display merchandise. The new location opened in February 1990.
“The North Second Street location had so much more room. We can have things out on display year-round now,” Terry Malloy said.
Three generations of the family have been employed at the store. Jim Malloy retired in 1999, turning over the store’s presidency and chief executive titles over to Donna Malloy, who retired in 2018. Currently the officers are President Terry Malloy; Vice President Dan Malloy and Secretary/Treasurer Pat Malloy and Assistant Secretary Donna Malloy. The store has 14 employees and as many as 20 employees, depending on the season.
Terry Malloy said the store is on the state’s non-essential business list and is currently closed by state Gov. Tom Wolf to help slow the spread of COVID-19 Coronavirus. He said once the mandate is lifted the store will be hosting an anniversary celebration and will also be choosing a date for the annual spring sale in downtown Clearfield it hosts with Bob’s Army Navy Store and Grice’s Gun Shop.
“We will have a celebration at some point,” Terry Malloy said, “Right now we are not sure exactly when.”
He said the reason the store has been in business so long is the tremendous support from the Clearfield community.
“The people that come in our store are no longer our customers, they have become our friends. We have built relationships with them over the years. We are now serving the third generation. Our customers have been very supportive of us,” he said.