JAMES E. ROUND
CURWENSVILLE –James Edward “Pooz” Round, 71, of Curwensville, passed away Wednesday April 14, 2021 at Penn Highlands Hospital Clearfield.
Born Aug. 24, 1949 in McCartney, he was the son of Grant Richard “Buster” and Verna “Honey” (Mann) Round. He was employed as a foreman by PennDot for the past 23 years. Prior to that he had been employed by the former Benjamin Coal Company.
He was affiliated with the Oak Ridge Union Church, the Mosquito Creek Sportsman Club, was a member of ASCME Union, and he loved Harley Davidson Motorcycles, Antique Classic Cars, and a great love all kinds of animals.
On July 29, 1967 in the Oak Ridge Union Church, he wed the former Carol O. Wiggins who survives along his mother of Erhard; two children: Jami Lynn Round and Fiancée Bob Lawrence of Avella, and James E. Round Jr. of Curwensville.
Also surviving are two grandchildren, Krista Bortot and husband Chad and Jordan Round both of Curwensville; two great-grandchildren, Addy and Alayna Bortot; and a brother, Terry Round and wife Judy of Erhard; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, a sister Wilma “Tuey” White and an infant brother, Joseph Round.
Funeral Services for Mr. Round will be held at the Curwensville Christian Church, 700 State St. Curwensville, on Saturday April 17, 2021 at 3 p.m., with the Rev. George Cannon officiating.
Friends will be received at the church on Saturday from 1 p.m. until time of services at 3 p.m.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to the Allegheny Spay and Neuter Clinic, 1380 Shawville Hwy., Woodland, PA 16881.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.chidboyfuneralhome.com.