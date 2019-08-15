CURWENSVILLE — A carnival will be held Saturday, Aug. 17, at Irvin Park, Curwensville, in memory of a little boy from Hepburnia with special needs who enjoyed the repetitive motion of a swing.
Proceeds from the Isaiah Pentz Memorial Carnival, open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will benefit the project to add inclusive playground equipment at the park. The first phase, a swing, has already been ordered and is expected to arrive in six to eight weeks. Additional equipment will be added in other phases as funds allow.
Maureen Pentz, Isaiah’s mother, said “Isaiah was an amazing boy. He had a brain injury at three months which left him with limited mobility and responsiveness. He made no expressions and had no vocalization, but we know he enjoyed swinging. His heart rate would calm and his teachers reaffirmed they too believed he enjoyed being in a swing,” Pentz said.
Isaiah came to live with the Pentz family in 2013 and was adopted by the family in 2015. He would have turned eight on Saturday, Aug. 17, so his family proposed the carnival both as a way to honor his life and help the project.
“My husband (Doug Pentz) heard about the inclusive playground and thought our family could do something to help to help raise money for it.”
The family-friendly event will feature games provided by local churches including a bouncy slide, face art, and a basket auction with approximately 50 items.
“People have been incredibly generous to donate gift-cards and other items,” she said. Tickets for the basket auction will be $1 each or six for $5.
The carnival will also feature vendors such as speciality coffee drinks, gourmet baked goods, crafts and information about local foster care and adoptions.
There will also be food available for purchase, including snow cones, popcorn, hotdogs, pizza and walking tacos.
Isaiah’s brothers, Josiah and Caleb, plan to dress as clowns to lend authenticity to the carnival atmosphere. Pentz said her two older children, Cheyenne and Jake, are also helping with the event.
Pentz said the family knows of several local children who could benefit from the addition of inclusive playground equipment.
Donations for the equipment will be accepted at the carnival or there is a link to a Go Fund Me Page for the equipment on Curwensville Borough’s website under the tab for Irvin Park.
Volunteers are also needed for the event. Those who want to help may call Pentz at 236-3593.