IRVONA — Irvona Borough Council reported at Thursday’s meeting, the project to replace the Hopkins Street bridge is under way.
Advertisements were published last week for an engineer to draft a design and build package for the span over North Whitmer Run.
Council has been working with the state Department of Transportation and its Bureau of Municipal Services for several years to launch the project. Council has also been looking for funding for the borough’s match for the funding for the bridge.
The bridge is scheduled to be replaced next year, although there is a possibility the start date could be moved up because of the continual deterioration of the bridge’s deck and infrastructure, council has said at previous meetings.
The borough has received a grant for $1,050,000 that it hopes will pay for the bulk of the project but needs to secure matching funds totaling approximately $400,000. Borough Secretary Amber Diehl reported she submitted an application for a loan to the state Infrastructure Bank but has yet to receive a response on the request.
The borough’s engineer, Marty Malone of P. Joseph Lehman Inc., Duncansville, suggested council submit an application to the state Department of Community and Economic Development for Community Development Block Grant funding. He said the department will often waive the match for economically-stressed communities.
In 2018, Hopkins Street Bridge was closed for a time because of concerns about the safety and stability of the structure. It was able to reopen because of provisional repairs made to the span’s infrastructure. Hopkins Street is the sole access to approximately 30 homes along the street, as well as the Irvona Municipal Authority’s wastewater treatment plant, also located along the highway.
Also in 2018, the Clearfield County Commissioners authorized $118,000 from the county’s share of Act 13 gas well impact fees for the bridge project. At that time, council authorized a $10,000 withdrawal from the borough’s reserve for the project as a good-will gesture.