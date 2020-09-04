IRVONA — A long-anticipated project in Irvona is about to become a reality.
At Thursday’s Irvona Borough Council meeting, members read a letter from the Irvona Borough Holiday Decorating Committee noting a monument to be installed at Elderberry Park in memory of former Irvona resident Mary Ellen Tiesi is about to be realized.
Tiesi lost her life on Sept. 11, 2001 when the World Trade Center’s South Tower, where she worked, crumbled in the aftermath of terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center buildings. She is believed to be the only Clearfield County native killed in the attack.
Tiesi worked on the 105th floor of the South Tower. After the plane hit the South Tower, she was exiting the tower with a friend, using the building’s stairs, when they stopped to wait for Tiesi’s boss. Tiesi’s friend and her boss, who had a pre-existing health condition, opted to use the elevator to exit the building while Tiesi continued on the stairs. Her friend and boss made it out of the tower, Tiesi did not.
Through tremendous effort by the late borough Mayor John “P.J.” Patterson, the committee received a piece of twisted steel from the World Trade Center structures. Patterson, council and the committee originally hoped to have the piece of steel installed near the bridge on state Route 53, named in Tiesi’s memory, but found it was unable to do so because of various restrictions.
The monument will be created using two approximately five-to-six-foot high stone pillars on a base with the section of metal from the World Trade Center connecting the two pillars. The structure will be attached to a base.
The IBHDC’s communication reported the footer for the monument will be poured on Saturday. The memorial’s stone component has been received and the part of the memorial that will be etched with the information about the incident and Tiesi has been sent to the engravers. A dedication will be held in the coming weeks, the letter stated.
For a number of years, IBHDC has been raising capital to pay for the memorial. They have been garnering the funds needed to pay for the memorial through food sales, basket raffles and other activities.
Council President Dan Smith said several classes of Glendale High School alumni made a donation to the IBHDC to help with the final costs of the project.