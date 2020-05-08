IRVONA — The condition of a structure on Emma Street has Irvona Borough Council concerned.
At Thursday’s meeting, Mayor John Cramer reported he met last week with Irvona Fire Co. Chief Dudley Spencer about the dangerous state of the structure.
“We taped off the perimeter of the structure to eliminate the borough’s liability. The wall is really buckled badly,” Cramer said. He also noted during the discussion his fears a resident could be hurt and have property damaged if the structure caves in and slides onto the street.
In February, council approved contracting a code enforcement officer, through the assistance of Clearfield County, to examine the structure and determine whether it is safe. At that meeting members noted the structure’s roof has collapsed, its exterior walls are bulging and are in danger of subsiding into the streets. The building is also full of trash.
Cramer told council Thursday, because of the on-site work stoppage associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, the building’s structure has not been inspected by a county agent. Now that the county is emerging from a stay-at-home phase to a reopening phase, Cramer said he hopes the property will go to the top of the list before something happens there.
Council members and Cramer reported receiving numerous complaints from residents about the safety and appearance of the building.
Council instructed Secretary Amber Diehl to contact both the Clearfield County Assessment Office and the Clearfield County Commissioners to express council’s concerns and determine when the structure will be inspected.